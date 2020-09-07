UrduPoint.com
Govt to enroll 100,000 youth under 'Hunarmand Pakistan' by year-end

The government has ramped up its efforts to enroll 100,000 youth for high tech and traditional trades under the 'Hunarmand Pakistan' (Skill for All) project of Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme

The initiative was meant to increase number of country's skilled workforce by imparting six-month courses to 50,000 less developed areas youth in traditional trades, besides training to 50,000 people in high technologies.

Executive Director, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Dr Nasir Khan told APP, "All is set for resuming registration of youth under first phase of the 'Hunarmand Pakistan' programme after September 15,".

Highlighting the institution's future endeavours with regard to the Kamyab Jawan Programme, he said, under the first phase, launched in beginning of this year, a target was set for imparting six-month training courses to 50,000 youth of underdeveloped areas in traditional trades like welding, plumbing, dress-making, cooking, electric and others.

"We have already enrolled 20,000 individuals under this phase, who have already completed one-month training of the course," he noted.

He said enrollment for second phase would be started after September 15 for registration of 30,000 youth from under-developed areas.

To a query, the Executive Director said some 280 institutions were dedicated in the less-developed areas for imparting trainings in such trades.

Similarly, the government was aimed to train 50,000 young people in high tech trades including artificial intelligence, robotics and cloud computing, he said. So far 17,000 individuals had been enrolled for such courses.

"We are fully committed to train 50,000 each in high tech and traditional trades under 'Hunarmand Pakistan' by end of the Fiscal Year 2020-21," he resolved.

It is to be mentioned here that youth from less developed areas were also being given opportunity to get training in high tech courses from modern institutions, located in major cities. Boarding and lodging facilities were also being provided to such students, he added.

