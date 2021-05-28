Govt to ensure 100 percent increase in agriculture development budget: Minister

Provincial Minister Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that the government will increase development budget of the agriculture sector by 100 percent during the next fiscal year as compared with the previous year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi has said that the government will increase development budget of the agriculture sector by 100 percent during the next fiscal year as compared with the previous year.

Concluding general debate on budget during the Punjab Assembly session here on Friday, he said the increase in development budget would help in promoting agri research and improving plight of the farmers in the province, adding that the government is committed to the development of agriculture sector.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session started 2 hour 10 minutes behind its scheduled time of 9 a.m. with Panel of Chairman Nawabzada Waseem Khan Badozai in the chair.

Provincial Minister Agriculture told the house that the government launched nine new programs in agriculture research, adding that special attention is being paid towards research on new seeds of different crops.

He said the previous regimes had failed to make Agriculture Board functional in the province while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government made the Agriculture Board functional besides appointing members and Chief on the board.

Hussain Jahania Gardezi said the government of Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar will dig out a new canal from Jhelum to Khushab to irrigate the agri fields while the work on Thal Canal will also be completed soon and it will benefits scores of the farmers in the area.

The Provincial Minister said the PTI government's focus on agriculture sector has resulted in increase in the agriculture produce this year.

Provincial Minister Raja Yasir Humayon Sarfraz, while responding to the questions regarding the Punjab Higher education Department (PHED) at the floor of the House, said the process of hiring against vacancies in the PHED had halted due to a corruption scandal in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), adding the new inductions will be made against existing vacancies in the department through PPSC very soon.

Opposition MPA Mian Naveed, who belongs to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), attended the PA session on production orders by the august house. Speaking on a point of order, Mian Naveed said that his arrest was the result of political victimization as a case was instituted against him despite reconciliation with the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pakpattan whom he had slapped.

The opposition MPA demanded an inquiry into his arrest and harassment by Police at the police station, adding that he was presented before the court in such a manner as if he was a terrorist.

Responding to the point of order, Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat said PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, did not believe in victimizing political rivals, adding that the F.I.R. was launched against the opposition lawmaker for violating the law while he was arrested after his pre-arrest bail was dismissed by the honorable court.

The Law Minister said the slapping incident involving the opposition MPA occurred some six months back, adding that the government has directed the Punjab Police to ensure medical examination of the lawmaker in the light of the court orders.

The Panel of Chairman adjourned the session till May 31 (Monday) at 2 p.m. on expiry of stipulated time for the session on Friday.