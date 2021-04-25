Govt to ensure accountability of all: Mian Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will ensure accountability of all, without any discrimination, unlike the past rulers.

This was stated by Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib while talking to the media during his visit to a Ramzan bazaar at Iron Market D-Type Colony, here on Sunday.

He said that the government was providing shelter to the homeless people as per its election promise, and Prime Minister Imran Khan was not making it a tool of personal publicity, like Shehbaz Sharif's Ashiyana project.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif was only granted bail and his cases were not over as he was the inventor of TTs and money laundering in the country.

He said that due to the government initiatives, farmers have become more prosperous as compared to their situation in the previous governments. The current government is providing relief package of billions of rupees under Prime Minister's Emergency Programme while tractors are also being provided to the farmers without mortgaging their land.

He also criticised the PPP and said that Parchi (slip) Chairman Bilawal should distribute Insaf Sehat Cards among the people of Sindh instead of criticizing the Punjab government unjustifiably. The entire attention of Sindh rulers is towards loot and plunder that's why the judges had to make remarks against them.

Mian Farrukh Habib said that Baoji (Nawaz Sharif) went to get medicine but did not return, leaving the people in very miserable condition. People are suffering from corona by holding rallies for him but he is enjoying abroad.

He said that the cases of Jahangir Tareen will go to the courts so whatever he will decide will be accepted by us. We are in favor of accountability without any discrimination so no one will get any NRO. There are sympathies in politics but no one should be allowed to become an obstacle in the way of legal matters, he added.

Earlier, he visited Ramzan Bazaar and said that the government had provided full relief to the citizens during the holy month of Ramadan by allocating a subsidy package of Rs.5.5 billion. He said that daily use items are being sold on subsidized rates in Ramzan Bazaars. However, the people should adopt preventive measures against corona while shopping the kitchen items.

He said that corona situation in our neighboring country India is very worse. Therefore, the people should follow anti-corona SOPs strictly so that their lives and lives of their loved ones could be saved.

Mian Farrukh Habib said that 1 million more doses of vaccine against corona have been obtained and are being given to the people but it is also responsibility of the provinces to play their effective role in control spread of corona pandemic.