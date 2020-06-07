Govt to ensure accountability of those who put future of country at stake: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully committed to hold accountable all those who had put the people, institutions and future of the country at stake.

Addressing a media briefing along with Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, he said the first and foremost priority of the government was to protect the interests of general public.

Shibli Faraz said before coming to power Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had promised to hold accountability of all those who had misused national resources for personal benefit.

He said when the prime minister constituted a joint investigation team on sugar crisis, people thought that like past practices, its report would not be made public, but it was made public.

He said as the prime minister was serious about this issue, an independent Inquiry Commission was constituted, which asked for forensic audit of sugar mills, but people were skeptical about any positive outcome.

However, not only its report was made public but now the prime minister had given approval for action against all responsible persons, as the government was determined to protect the rights of masses, he added.

The minister said credit for this achievement went to Shahzad Akbar and his team, which worked hard and despite facing hurdles and problems accomplished its task.

He thanked the Joint Investigation Team and Shahzad Akbar on behalf of the government and masses.

He expressed the hope that the benefits of this inquiry would reach the sugar cane farmers and consumers.

Shibli Faraz said the prices of sugar would be reduced as per cost of production assessed by the inquiry commission and recoveries would be made from those involved in illegal practices.

To a question about delay in disposal of cases in accountability courts, he read couplet from Ahmed Faraz meaning that one should playone's part without caring if others had the same level of commitment or not.