Open Menu

Govt To Ensure Affordable, Quality Food To Public: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Govt to ensure affordable, quality food to public: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that all possible measures are being taken to provide affordable and quality food items to the public.

Presiding over an important meeting to reduce the prices of bakery items here on Sunday, he said that the government will ensure the reduction in the prices of bakery products.

Secretary Food Punjab, DG Food Authority, DG Industries and Deputy Commissioner Lahore participated in the meeting. Bakery Association and representatives of 21 famous bakery brands also participated in the meeting.

The food minister said that the prices of wheat, flour and fine have decreased by 30 to 48 percent in 2 months. “The prices of roti and naan have been reduced and we'll ensure that the prices of bakery products are also reduced.

Bilal Yasin took suggestions for an immediate reduction in the prices of bakery products in the stakeholders' meeting. He said that on the request of bakery owners, they have been given time to voluntarily reduce prices till Monday, May 27.

Bilal Yasin asked the bakery owners to voluntarily reduce the prices of their products and biscuit brands. On Monday, May 27, the final reduction of prices in bakery items will be determined in a meeting with the administration.

The food minister said that the administration will ensure the availability of bakery products at low prices across Punjab. He added that the prices of 60 products made from wheat should be reduced systematically.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Fine May Sunday All From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

22 hours ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

23 hours ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

24 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan