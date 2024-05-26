Govt to ensure affordable, quality food to public: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin has said that all possible measures are being taken to provide affordable and quality food items to the public.

Presiding over an important meeting to reduce the prices of bakery items here on Sunday, he said that the government will ensure the reduction in the prices of bakery products.

Secretary Food Punjab, DG Food Authority, DG Industries and Deputy Commissioner Lahore participated in the meeting. Bakery Association and representatives of 21 famous bakery brands also participated in the meeting.

The food minister said that the prices of wheat, flour and fine have decreased by 30 to 48 percent in 2 months. “The prices of roti and naan have been reduced and we'll ensure that the prices of bakery products are also reduced.

Bilal Yasin took suggestions for an immediate reduction in the prices of bakery products in the stakeholders' meeting. He said that on the request of bakery owners, they have been given time to voluntarily reduce prices till Monday, May 27.

Bilal Yasin asked the bakery owners to voluntarily reduce the prices of their products and biscuit brands. On Monday, May 27, the final reduction of prices in bakery items will be determined in a meeting with the administration.

The food minister said that the administration will ensure the availability of bakery products at low prices across Punjab. He added that the prices of 60 products made from wheat should be reduced systematically.