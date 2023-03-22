Govt. to ensure all facilities for training of policemen; Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan has said the government is committed to provide all facilities for training of police officers and their capacity building on modern basis.

He stated this while visiting National Police Academy Islamabad on Tuesday. Commandant National Police Academy AD Khawaja welcomed the minister on his arrival while IGP Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan was also present on this occasion.

Commandant National Police Academy gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the academy.

Interior Minister inaugurated the new sports complex at the academy where facilities of gymnasium, squash court and swimming pool have been provided for the officers under training.

The minister laid the foundation stone of the technical and physical training area at the academy.

The National Police Academy is a higher training institution for police officers, the minister said adding that it has played an admirable role in providing leadership to the police force in Pakistan.

He said the students of this academy included brave officers who made great sacrifices for the fulfillment of duty and the protection of the people.

The minister said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has allocated 10 acres of land for technical and physical training of ASPs.

He said CDA has been directed to complete the development work on this project as soon as possible so that it can be made operational.

The minister appreciated the efforts of Commandant National Police Academy and his entire team for completing pending projects.