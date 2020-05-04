UrduPoint.com
Govt To Ensure Balance In Fighting COVID-19, Continuity Of Economic Activities: Prime Minister

Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:31 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said keeping in view the ground realities, the government was striving to formulate such a policy which could ensure balance in fighting the coronavirus and continuity of economic activities in the country

The prime minister stated this while chairing a review meeting about COVID-19 situation in the country and various steps to stem the pandemic.

The meeting deliberated upon the present situation of the pandemic, its economic and social impacts, and the steps being taken to contain the disease.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken to fight the coronavirus and its results, the prime minister said Pakistan's situation was slightly better than other countries, and the main reason for that was the timely steps taken by the government under an effective policy and better coordination.

He emphasized the need to continue such measures.

He also stressed on giving special attention to create public awareness on the coronavirus and persuade them to adopt precautionary measures voluntarily.

The prime minister especially stressed the need for ensuring uninterrupted supply of essential items.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was the government's priority to keep the requirements of poor people and downtrodden segments of the society in view while formulating a policy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Hamad Azhar, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, Syed Fakhar Imam and Asad Umar, Trade Advisor Abdul Razaq Dawood, Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, special assistants Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, Dr Zafar Mirza and Dr Moeed Yusuf, NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and senior officials.

