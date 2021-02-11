Govt to ensure best health facilities: Sabeen Gull

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairperson, Punjab Health Advisory Committee and Spokesperson of CM Punjab, Sabeen Gull Khan said that provincial government was striving hard to ensure best medical facilities for masses.

During visit of different rural health centres alongwith District President PTI Khalid Javed Warraich here on Thursday, Sabeen Gull said that provision of basic health facilities to masses was top priority of the government and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

She directed administration of rural health centres to ensure their attendance in order to provide facilities to the people. She warned officials that strict disciplinary action would be taken over absence from duty.

Chairperson Punjab Health Advisory Committee also ordered disciplinary action against absent officials of rural health centre. She urged administration to plant more three at rural health centres under Prime Minister Imran Khan's clean and green Pakistan vision.