Govt To Ensure Clean Drinking Water Across Punjab: Mian Aslam Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Friday that the Punjab government was committed to ensuring supply of clean drinking water to every citizen across the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at the Housing Department here in which progress on the Marakaz-e-Aab in the province was reviewed.

Aab-e-Pak Authority Chief Executive Officer Syed Zahid Aziz briefed the meeting about the progress on the project.

The senior minister said that work was under way on an emergency basis to complete 1000 water projects in 60 days while 578 water projects had been completed in the province in the last 15 days.

He said that more than 1900,000 citizens were benefiting from the completed projects, adding that work was also going on on an emergency basis to supply drinking water to the flooded areas.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that clean water was being supplied to the flood victims through ultra-filtration hand pumps and water bottles.

He said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority had been directed to continue work on this project of public interest on emergency basis.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that by providing clean water, people's health problems could be reduced, adding that the government would ensure that every citizen had access to clean drinking water.

Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority CEO Syed Zahid Aziz said that ultra-filtration hand pumps had been introduced to make flood and rainwater usable in the areas of southern Punjab. "Water is being supplied as per World Health Organization guidelines through ultra-filtration hand pumps", he added.

