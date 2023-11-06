ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday said that the government would ensure the common man's access to the basic healthcare, for it being the right of every citizen.

He, in a meeting with WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala here, appreciated the world health body as well as other partners for extending their support in the reformation of country's health sector.

He also lauded the WHO's support for upgradation of health facilities across Pakistan including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said the mobile health clinics and ambulances provided by the WHO would help in provision of basic health facilities to the people at their doorstep, even those living in remote areas.

The prime minister was told that the mega project for upgradation of 464 health facilities would complete in two months.

Besides providing health facilities, the mobile health units would also be linked with the central healthcare system that would also enable them to refer the patients to the major hospitals.

Later, the prime minister also witnessed the signing of Letter of Understanding between the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and WHO, and also inspected five ambulances, a mobile clinic and two vaccination vans donated by the WHO.