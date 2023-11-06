(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the government will ensure the common man's access to basic health facilities.

He was talking to World Health Organization's Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Prime Minister was appreciative of the initiative taken by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the up-gradation of Primary health centers in Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. He noted that mobile health clinics and ambulances donated by the WHO will bring basic health facilities to the doorsteps of common people.

He said mobile health units are of key importance to deliver basic health services to people living in remote areas.

The Prime Minister was informed that the up-gradation of 464 primary health centers in Pakistan is a mega project on which the work will be completed in a short period of two months. The Prime Minister was further told that the mobile health units will not only provide basic treatment facilities to the people, but under the digital system, these will also be connected to the central health system for referral of the patients to major hospitals.