Govt To Ensure Digital Screening Facility In Rural Areas:MNA Ghazala

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Tuesday said government would ensure provision of digital screening system in rural areas.

Talking to APP, she said as the current ongoing situation of pandemic covid-19 the children of rural areas were deprived from online education facility and the government would ensure measures to provide education to the children of far flung areas.

So that they could not be deprived from education, adding that to get education is a basic right for everyone.

As government was adopting various initiatives to provide the internet services in these particular areas, she added.

