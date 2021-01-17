UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Ensure Digital Screening Facility In Rural Areas: MNA Ghazala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Govt to ensure digital screening facility in rural areas: MNA Ghazala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Sunday said government would ensure provision of digital screening system in rural areas.

Talking to APP, she said as the current ongoing situation of pandemic covid-19 the children of rural areas were deprived from online education facility and the government would ensure measures to provide education to the children of far flung areas.

So that they could not be deprived from education, adding that to get education is a basic right for everyone.

The government was adopting various initiatives to provide the internet services in these particular areas, she added.

/778

More Stories From Pakistan

