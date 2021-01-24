Govt to ensure digital screening facility in rural areas: MNA Ghazala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Sunday said government would ensure provision of online education facility through digital screening system in order to facilitate students hailing from remote areas.

Talking to APP on Sunday, she said as the current ongoing situation of pandemic COVID-19 the children of rural areas were deprived from online education facility and the government would ensure measures to provide education to the children of far flung areas.

She said, the digital screening of various remote areas would be carried out where internet facility was not available and the concerned departments were being directed to take measures for the provision of internet facility, so that the students hailing from those areas could not be deprived from education, adding that to get education is a basic right for everyone.

As government was adopting various initiatives to provide the internet services in these particular areas, she added.

/778P:zkz/X:ftp/L:hum/E:hum/I:mkz/R:mkz