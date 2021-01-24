UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Ensure Digital Screening Facility In Rural Areas: MNA Ghazala

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

Govt to ensure digital screening facility in rural areas: MNA Ghazala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National History and Literary Heritage Division MNA Ghazala Saifi Sunday said government would ensure provision of online education facility through digital screening system in order to facilitate students hailing from remote areas.

Talking to APP on Sunday, she said as the current ongoing situation of pandemic COVID-19 the children of rural areas were deprived from online education facility and the government would ensure measures to provide education to the children of far flung areas.

She said, the digital screening of various remote areas would be carried out where internet facility was not available and the concerned departments were being directed to take measures for the provision of internet facility, so that the students hailing from those areas could not be deprived from education, adding that to get education is a basic right for everyone.

As government was adopting various initiatives to provide the internet services in these particular areas, she added.

/778P:zkz/X:ftp/L:hum/E:hum/I:mkz/R:mkz

Related Topics

Internet Education Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

1 minute ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

16 minutes ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

31 minutes ago

Jafza, STAR-K Kosher to promote production of kosh ..

3 hours ago

Infrastructure works on AED400 million housing pro ..

4 hours ago

Russia reports 21,127 new COVID-19 infections

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.