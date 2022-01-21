Govt to ensure distribution of budget to police stations: Farogh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that the government would ensure distribution of budget to police stations for better working.

There had been flaws in distribution of budget approved by the department concerned for police stations, he said while talking to a private television channel.

"We are working on a proposal for bringing improvement in the police and judicial system," he said. Responding to a question about plea bargain for criminals, he clarified that plea bargain would be made for petty crimes but for repeated offenders, this facility of plea bargain would not be available.

To a question regarding recording system for collecting evidence, he said a policy has been formulated to provide protection to citizen extending evidence or proof against criminals.

He said video link system would be promoted for recording purpose. To another question, he said a draft has been prepared to enhance efficiency in the police department and judicial system. He asked the Opposition to lend support at the forum of parliament for approval of the bill.