Govt to ensure dream of Quaid-e-Azam about minorities come true: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government agenda was to make dream of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah come true that all those living in Pakistan were equal citizens and free to go to their places of worship.

He was addressing a session of interfaith harmony event, organised by the Department of HR&MA with collaboration of the Youth Development Foundation (YDF), to promote interfaith harmony here.

MPAs Sadia Sohail, Neelam Hayat, Aisha Nawaz, Uzma Kardar and a delegation of different sects from south Punjab were also part of the sessions.

YDF Chief Executive Officer Shahid Rehmat informed the participants about the aims and objectives of the sessions and said that the purpose of today's meetings was to provide a platform to the south Punjab delegation to exchange their ideas with the parliamentary committee.

Minister Ijaz Alam said that entire the world knows that Kashmir had the highest number of human rights violations in the world, while in India, the highest number of churches had been burnt in the last four years.

He said the policy of interfaith harmony had been implemented in Punjab, through which the safety of every section of society was being ensured. He said that the welfare institutions should also organise such meetings in the areas of south Punjab to end sense of deprivation among them.

The MPAs also expressed their views and said that every religion teaches about peace and brotherhood. They were grateful to minister Ijaz Aalm Augustine for working so hard to promote interfaith harmony.