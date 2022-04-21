UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ensure Economic Development Of Tribal Areas: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met tribal elders here in North Waziristan and spent time with them

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met tribal elders here in North Waziristan and spent time with them.

Tribal elders welcomed the prime minister and thanked him for his first visit to the area which spoke of his focus and concern for the tribal districts.

The prime minister thanked tribal elders for their all-out support in the war against terrorism for a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

He assured the tribal elders that his government would do all to bring comfort in local populace and ensure socio-economic development as dividends of the fight against terrorism.

"The people of tribal districts have rendered great sacrifices and we owe them a lot. We will not let their sacrifices go waste. Our priority will be to ensure civic facilities for local community at par with rest of Pakistan," he added.

The tribal elders assured the prime minister of their complete support for peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

