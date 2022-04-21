Govt to ensure economic development of tribal areas: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRANSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday received warm welcome from the tribal elders here in North Waziristan during his visit who thanked him for PM's first visit to the area which spoke of his focus and concern for tribal districts.

The Prime Minister thanked tribal elders for their all out support in war against terrorism for a peaceful and stable Pakistan.

He assured the tribal elders that his government will do all to bring comfort in local populace and ensure socio economic development as dividends of the fight against terrorism.

"The people of tribal districts have rendered great sacrifices and we owe them a lot. We will not let their sacrifices go waste. Our priority will be to ensure civic facilities for local community at par with rest of Pakistan," he added.

He said all problems of the area would be addressed with collective efforts.

He said elders of the area would be called to Islamabad to find out solution of the problems.

The Prime Minister announced construction of a university and medical college in North Waziristan.

He said Danish school System for children and a mobile van hospital would also be built for patients of the area.

Federal Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Mufti Abdul Shakoor and PML N leader Engr Amir Muqam accompanied the Prime Minister.

Tribal elders assured the Prime Minister of their complete support for peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.

On this occasion, elder of Utmanzai tribe, Nasrullah Khan demanded of the Prime Minister to hold inquiry into the bombardment in Khost. The Utmanzai elders also demanded declaration of Waziristan as tax free zone and removal of custom from Ghulam Khan border for expansion of business.