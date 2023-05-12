UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ensure Foolproof Security For IK: Minister For Interior Rana Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Govt to ensure foolproof security for IK: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the coalition government would ensure foolproof security for Imran Khan.

"We will follow court orders given for Imran's security, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that the court orders regarding Imran's security would be implemented in letter and spirit.

he said this is the responsibility of the government to provide security to PTI leader, adding that the Imran Khan will reach Zaman Park with full security arrangements.

To a question about Imran's bail plea, he said that PTI Chairman had received a big relief after court orders. We will obey the court decision but the petition would be filed through legal expert regarding Khan's release.

