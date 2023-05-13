UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ensure Foolproof Security For IK: Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Govt to ensure foolproof security for IK: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that the coalition government would ensure foolproof security for Imran Khan.

"We will follow court orders given for Imran's security, " he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that the court orders regarding Imran's security would be implemented in letter and spirit.

he said this is the responsibility of the government to provide security to PTI leader, adding that the Imran Khan will reach Zaman Park with full security arrangements.

To a question about Imran's bail plea, he said that PTI Chairman had received a big relief after court orders. We will obey the court decision but the petition would be filed through legal expert regarding Khan's release.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rana SanaUllah TV Government Court

Recent Stories

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

12 minutes ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

12 minutes ago
 French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for We ..

French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for Weekend in Paris

12 minutes ago
 UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collabora ..

UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collaboration

20 minutes ago
 Imran sabotaging peace to regain power: Minister f ..

Imran sabotaging peace to regain power: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad As ..

21 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Will Urge Zelenskyy to Cancel Offensi ..

Pope Francis Will Urge Zelenskyy to Cancel Offensive - Cleric

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.