Govt To Ensure Freedom Of Expression; Says Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2022 | 01:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday expressing his resolve to ensure freedom of expression, said that the government would not bring any changes in the law which hinders this freedom.

Talking to media here, he said journalists and stakeholders would be consulted and any such changes would be brought with consensus.

Regarding PTI's long march, he said that the issue of party chief Imran Khan's entry into Islamabad was under hearing in the court.

If Khan give assurance to the Islamabad High Court, that the march would remain peaceful, he would be allowed to come here.

To a question, the minister said that negotiations were always supported in politics. However, whenever we talked about holding negotiations, Khan resorted to hurling abuses.

