Open Menu

Govt To Ensure Full Protection Of Women Rights: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Govt to ensure full protection of women rights: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt on Saturday said

that the government had taken various steps to ensure full protection of the rights

of the female community.

During his visit to Dar-ul-Amaan Jhang, he inaugurated the newly-constructed shelter home

and said that women empowerment was imperative for national development, progress

and prosperity.

In this connection, the females would be provided equal opportunity of health and education

besides paying special concentration on their vocational training programmes so that they

could lead an honorable life without any dependency on others, he added.

He said that welfare and rehabilitation of destitute women and children remained a top priority

of the government.

He inspected various sections of the well-designed facility in Dar-ul-Amaan and interacted

with the women residing in the shelter home.

He inquired about services provided to them and directed the Dar-ul-Amaan authorities to ensure

full protection and security of women.

Later, the minister also reviewed the living facilities, food quality, security arrangements and

overall care standards at the shelter home and appreciated cleanliness and maintenance

at the institution.

Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Commissioner Maryam Khan

and Deputy Commissioner Jhang Ali Akbar Bhindar and others were also present.

Recent Stories

Lebanon announces new government

Lebanon announces new government

2 hours ago
 Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people ..

Landslide in China buries 10 homes, over 30 people missing

2 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Desert Race set to begin tomorrow at Al Marmoo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow ..

UAE President's Endurance Cup to commence tomorrow in Al Wathba

3 hours ago
 Higher Education Committee holds first annual meet ..

Higher Education Committee holds first annual meeting to advance higher educatio ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Shar ..

Sharjah NYU Executive programme to be held in Sharjah next April

3 hours ago
3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases disc ..

3rd International Conference on Rare Diseases discusses AI role in diagnosis, tr ..

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

4 hours ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

4 hours ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

5 hours ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan