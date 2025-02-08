Govt to ensure full protection of women rights: minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt on Saturday said

that the government had taken various steps to ensure full protection of the rights

of the female community.

During his visit to Dar-ul-Amaan Jhang, he inaugurated the newly-constructed shelter home

and said that women empowerment was imperative for national development, progress

and prosperity.

In this connection, the females would be provided equal opportunity of health and education

besides paying special concentration on their vocational training programmes so that they

could lead an honorable life without any dependency on others, he added.

He said that welfare and rehabilitation of destitute women and children remained a top priority

of the government.

He inspected various sections of the well-designed facility in Dar-ul-Amaan and interacted

with the women residing in the shelter home.

He inquired about services provided to them and directed the Dar-ul-Amaan authorities to ensure

full protection and security of women.

Later, the minister also reviewed the living facilities, food quality, security arrangements and

overall care standards at the shelter home and appreciated cleanliness and maintenance

at the institution.

Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Commissioner Maryam Khan

and Deputy Commissioner Jhang Ali Akbar Bhindar and others were also present.