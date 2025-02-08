Govt To Ensure Full Protection Of Women Rights: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2025 | 09:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Sohail Shaukat Butt on Saturday said
that the government had taken various steps to ensure full protection of the rights
of the female community.
During his visit to Dar-ul-Amaan Jhang, he inaugurated the newly-constructed shelter home
and said that women empowerment was imperative for national development, progress
and prosperity.
In this connection, the females would be provided equal opportunity of health and education
besides paying special concentration on their vocational training programmes so that they
could lead an honorable life without any dependency on others, he added.
He said that welfare and rehabilitation of destitute women and children remained a top priority
of the government.
He inspected various sections of the well-designed facility in Dar-ul-Amaan and interacted
with the women residing in the shelter home.
He inquired about services provided to them and directed the Dar-ul-Amaan authorities to ensure
full protection and security of women.
Later, the minister also reviewed the living facilities, food quality, security arrangements and
overall care standards at the shelter home and appreciated cleanliness and maintenance
at the institution.
Secretary Social Welfare Javed Akhtar Mahmood, Commissioner Maryam Khan
and Deputy Commissioner Jhang Ali Akbar Bhindar and others were also present.
