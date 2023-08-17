Open Menu

Govt To Ensure Full Use Of SIFC Forum For Economic Development: Kakar

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2023 | 06:53 PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday said that the government would ensure full use of the forum of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to carry forward the development agenda

Terming the SIFC a ray of hope for Pakistan's economic development, the prime minister said the government would focus on development of different sectors under the Council's umbrella.

Addressing a meeting held here in connection with the working of SIFC, Prime Minister Kakar said the caretaker government during its short tenure would fully devote all its energies to the stability and progress of the economy.

He directed to harmonize the regulatory structure with the contemporary international requirements to improve the energy sector.

He said Pakistan had vast potential for foreign investment in the fields of agriculture, mining and minerals, information technology, energy and defence production.

During the meeting, Secretary SIFC Jahanzeb Khan and Secretary Implementation Jameel Ahmed Qureshi briefed the prime minister about the steps taken to bolster foreign direct investment.

PM Kakar was also apprised about the whole of government approach under SIFC to increase the foreign investment by facilitating investors.

The meeting was further informed that under the forum, the government would provide one window facility to the investors for different projects.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of Jahanzeb Khan and Jamil Ahmed Qureshi for bringing investment in the country, adding the SIFC would play a vital role in improving the economy.

He said there was huge potential for foreign investment in the infrastructure and tourism sectors.

