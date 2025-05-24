Open Menu

Govt To Ensure Implementation Of Fixed Sugar Prices: Rana Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enforcing fixed sugar prices across the country, stating that immediate steps are being taken to address the concerns of sugar mill owners.

He made these remarks on Saturday while chairing a meeting at the Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) Head Office focused on sugar pricing. During the session, proposals for standardizing sugar prices across all provinces were reviewed. Expressing serious concern over the lack of compliance with the fixed rates, the federal minister emphasized that the government is adopting concrete measures to ensure strict enforcement.

Rana Tanveer also announced that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to meet with sugar mill owners on Monday to further ensure implementation of the pricing policy.

In a briefing, the minister was informed that sugar sales have increased this year compared to the previous year. He instructed authorities to reassess current sugar stocks to help maintain stability in market prices.

The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to protect consumer interests and maintain price control across the sugar sector.

The meeting was attended by DG Food Punjab, Cane Commissioner Punjab Muhammad Shoaib Khan Jadoon, and other officials.

