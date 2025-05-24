Govt To Ensure Implementation Of Fixed Sugar Prices: Rana Tanveer
Sumaira FH Published May 24, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enforcing fixed sugar prices across the country, stating that immediate steps are being taken to address the concerns of sugar mill owners.
He made these remarks on Saturday while chairing a meeting at the Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) Head Office focused on sugar pricing. During the session, proposals for standardizing sugar prices across all provinces were reviewed. Expressing serious concern over the lack of compliance with the fixed rates, the federal minister emphasized that the government is adopting concrete measures to ensure strict enforcement.
Rana Tanveer also announced that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to meet with sugar mill owners on Monday to further ensure implementation of the pricing policy.
In a briefing, the minister was informed that sugar sales have increased this year compared to the previous year. He instructed authorities to reassess current sugar stocks to help maintain stability in market prices.
The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to protect consumer interests and maintain price control across the sugar sector.
The meeting was attended by DG Food Punjab, Cane Commissioner Punjab Muhammad Shoaib Khan Jadoon, and other officials.
Recent Stories
Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..
ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries
Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to ensure implementation of fixed sugar prices: Rana Tanveer3 minutes ago
-
Social media platform ‘X’ faces global outage3 minutes ago
-
CM Murad praises KVTC graduates as beacons of empowerment, resilience3 minutes ago
-
Gwadar emerging as global trade and economic hub: DG GDA13 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in Attock14 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination from May 26 to protect over 10.6 mln children in Sindh14 minutes ago
-
Pole collapse disrupts power supply to Sangjani Plant affecting water supply to twin cities: WASA24 minutes ago
-
Researchers analyze Pakistan-India Conflict, Highlight role of memes and misinformation24 minutes ago
-
Medicine worth Rs33 million looted from truck on M9 Motorway24 minutes ago
-
Experts call obesity major challenge to health, economy34 minutes ago
-
Mayor lays foundation stone of canal bridge near Govt College University34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to maintain its integrity, invincible defense and peace: Tariq Fazal34 minutes ago