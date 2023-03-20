Govt to ensure maximum facilities during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab caretaker government has made arrangements to provide maximum facilities to masses during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.

Various steps are being taken in this regard, a senior official of the provincial administration said while talking to APP, here on Monday. Elaborating, he said that hoarders and stockists, especially those who do business of daily-use items, would have to face strict action.

He said the government had assigned duties to the officials concerned for the purpose. Indiscriminate action would be taken in this regard on the directions of of the caretaker chief minister, he added.

Strict control of law and order situation to provide citizens a peaceful environment for offering 5 times prayers and 'Salah-tul-Tarawihee' would be another important priority of the government, he added.

The official said that security at mosques, Imambarghas and other religious places would be enhanced. "Vigilance teams and street crime fighters have already expanded their networks to achieve the task," the official said.

Modern gadgets, safe city cameras and other latest options would be utilised for the purpose, he explained.

He said that cleanliness arrangements were also an important priority of the government. Solid waste management and other relevant authorities had been directed to carry out their work more efficiently, he added