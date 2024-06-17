Govt To Ensure Maximum Facilities To Visiting Tourists During Eidul Azha Days: Zahid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2024 | 11:10 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2024) The provincial government and the tourism department would ensure maximum arrangements in view of the rush of tourists on Eid-ul-Azha in Malakand and Hazara divisions.
The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in view of the large number of tourists in the upper and northern regions of the province, has made all administrative machinery to provide security and other travel facilities to the tourists even during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.Instructions have been issued to enable it. In this regard, under the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur, Advisor Tourism and Culture Zahid Chanzeb and Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary Tourism Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan called on the Commissioners of Malakand and Hazara Divisions, Regional Police Officers, Deputy Commissioners of all relevant districts, has clearly warned the Director General of Culture and Tourism Authority and the Heads of Development Authorities to make necessary arrangements in this regard.
Similarly, in another order, Secretary Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed the heads of Provincial Culture and Tourism Authority, Galiyat, Kaghan, Upper Swat, Kumrat and Kalash Development Authorities to keep facility centers open day and night for the convenience of tourists.
Ensure coordinated traffic arrangements with local traffic police at tourist spots, keep heavy machinery ready for highway clearance and proper sanitation, washrooms and ablution facilities in local bazaars and markets, the Adviser directed the concerned quarters.
In the light of these instructions, the Eid holidays of employees in many districts and busy tourist spots have also been cancelled, he informed.
He said tourists would ensure all facilities and the tourist facilitation centers would also provide maximum facilities and guidelines to the tourists, Adviser Tourism Zahid Chanzeb said.
