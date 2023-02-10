UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ensure Maximum Relief To People After Final Agreement With IMF: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday assured that the federal government would enure maximum relief to people after finalizing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a news conference at Abbottabad Press Club, Marriyum Aurangzeb, who was flanked by Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbassi, said the first phase of negotiation with IMF team had been completed and shortly there would be a final agreement in this regard.

She said previous Imran Khan regime had approached IMF for an agreement and the present government had no option except to negotiate for the revival of suspended programme.

The Minister said PML-N supreme leader, Nawaz Sharif had successfully concluded the agreement with IMF in 2014 and not a single rupee increase was witnessed in the prices of daily-use commodities at that time.

To a question, she said that PTI lawmakers had tendered resignations on their own initiative, after casting aspersion on the parliament and asked "How PTI's lawmakers would now sit in the same House after defaming the parliament." She said that policy decisions would be taken in accordance with the law and Constitution and surely not on the whims of Imran Khan, the PTI leader.

She said PML supremo Nawaz Sharif had taken the initiative to construct Hazara Motorway and launched Sehat Card for poor people during 2014 while Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had now inaugurated Hazara Electric Company for local people.

These projects reflected the strong commitment and affection of PMLN leadership towards people of Hazara Division in particular and KP in general, she added.

The Minister said the economy was ruined during the last four years of Imran Khan at the centre and 10 years rule of PTI in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, adding PTI government miserably failed to construct even a single hospital in the province that exposed its poor governance.

She assured the members of the Abbottabad Press Club to redress their genuine problems related to furniture, digital labs and provision of equipment for studio facility.

The Federal Minister said that payment to media outlets including electronic ones, would be halted in case they failed to pay salaries to staff and workers.

She said that policy rules regarding journalists safety and security would be formulated with consultation of journalists bodies and would soon be tabled before the cabinet for final approval.

