Govt To Ensure Medical Care For Expectant Mothers In Flood-hit Areas : Abdul Qadir Patel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Thursday said that the government would ensure provision of medical services to over 0.6 million expectant mothers and children in flood-hit areas

"Helping more than 600,000 pregnant mothers in flood-affected areas is our first and humanitarian duty. About 70,000 mothers whose deliveries are expected soon, so protecting the lives of these mothers and babies is our top priority," the minister said talking to a delegation.

Abdul Qadir Patel said that Pakistan immediately needs medicines for malaria, diarrhea, and other medicines for the flood victims and added that due to stagnant water malaria, diarrhea and water-borne diseases were emerging in the flood-affected areas.

He said Pakistan was suffering from natural calamity and disaster and added that no country can cope with this natural calamity on its own.

He added that due to torrential floods Balochistan, Sindh and Balochistan were the most affected area.

He said that the Federal Health Ministry along with the provincial governments was striving to effectively help flood-hit victims all over the country.

He said as a result of the flood, the entire health system suffered as Primary and regional health centers were also damaged.

The health ministry in collaboration with the provincial governments was ensuring the provision of basic healthcare facilities to the flood victims, he said, adding that the rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas was being carrying out in full motion.

He added that an integrated action plan had been created for the complete restoration of the health system.

