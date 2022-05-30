UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ensure Medical Facilities To People: Abdul Qadir Patel

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Govt to ensure medical facilities to people: Abdul Qadir Patel

Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said that the present government is committed to ensure provision of medical facilities to the people in the health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Health, Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday said that the present government is committed to ensure provision of medical facilities to the people in the health sector. He said this while addressing the high level meeting at the Ministry of Health to ensure uninterrupted supply of controlled drugs in hospitals across Pakistan.

The meeting was chaired jointly by Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel and Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti.

It was decided to develop an action plan to curb the misuse of controlled drugs in rehabilitation centers.

It was agreed to put joint efforts for setting up separate rehabilitation centres for drug addicts in major cities of Sindh- Karachi, Sukkur, and Hyderabad. Along with setting up a special hospital in Islamabad for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

Stakeholders also agreed to formulate a joint policy to curb the misuse of controlled drugs in different hospitals and rehabilitation centers.

It was decided at the meeting that rehabilitation centers and NGOs should be registered with the Ministry of Counter Narcotics.

The meeting was informed that there was no impediment in the provision of special life-saving medicines between the provinces and the federal government.

Various recommendations will be put forth before the Prime Minister's Special Task Force on Counter-Narcotics.

"Present government is taking all possible steps to ensure the provision of medical facilities to the people. " Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel said.

"The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics Control will work together to ensure effective measures for the supply of controlled drugs in the country."Abdul Qadir Patel "Cancer patients with doctor-prescribed controlled drugs will be facilitated and ensured", .

Federal Secretary Health Amir Ashraf Khawaja, Special Secretary Health Iftikhar Shallwani, Chief Executive officer of DRAP Asim Rauf, and DG ANF were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Drugs Hyderabad Sukkur Cancer All Government

Recent Stories

Ex food official jailed for 10 years

Ex food official jailed for 10 years

5 minutes ago
 Senegal arrests three over babies' deaths in hospi ..

Senegal arrests three over babies' deaths in hospital blaze

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Court interpretation of Article 63-A not a ..

Supreme Court interpretation of Article 63-A not applicable to election of chief ..

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt to regularize 50,000 teachers soon: PA tol ..

KP Govt to regularize 50,000 teachers soon: PA told

6 minutes ago
 Putin tells Erdogan Russia ready to work to reopen ..

Putin tells Erdogan Russia ready to work to reopen shipping

38 minutes ago
 Teenager Rune shocks Tsitsipas to make French Open ..

Teenager Rune shocks Tsitsipas to make French Open quarter-finals

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.