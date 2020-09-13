Govt to ensure minimum wage in any circumstances: Shaukat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that minimum monthly wage of Rs 17,500 as fixed by the government for labourers would be ensured in any circumstances.

He expressed these views while addressing the oath taking ceremony of Insaf Welfare Organization in Haripur, said a news release issued here Sunday.

The minister also ruled out any compromise on the standard of education in Focus Grammar Schools established for imparting quality education to the children of labourers.

He termed workers as a big asset of the country and expressed the resolve of the government to take steps for bringing improvement in the working conditions of labourers.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the provincial government was making all-out efforts to provide better and conducive environment to labourers.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that millions of rupees were being spent on the schools established for imparting quality education to the children of labourers and hinted at the introduction of the policy of punishment and reward in that schools.

He said that an independent and impartial monitoring unit would also be established for their supervision.

The minister said the registration of labourers with Employees Social Security Institute (ESSI) and Employees Old-Age Benefit Institute (EOBI) were big challenges but, the implementation would also be ensured in any circumstances.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was naturally providing better environment for investment and it would be the largest beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan. He said the recent developments speak that Afghan issue was moving towards resolution.

The minister said that Pakistan was highly hopeful regarding restoration of peace in Afghanistan and fully supporting the peace process.