UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ensure Peace, Security In Muharram: Sheikh Rasheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:17 PM

Govt to ensure peace, security in Muharram: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said all effective measures would be adopted to maintain law and order, security, and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said all effective measures would be adopted to maintain law and order, security, and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram in the country.

He told a media briefing that a high level meeting was being held to make decisions on ensuring peace during Muharram throughout the country. The online meeting would be attended by Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) to chalk out a comprehensive security plan for the holy month.

Sheikh Rasheed said the Ministry of Interior would share actual facts on the Afghan ambassador's daughter case with an Afghan investigation team through the Foreign Office as the inquiry committee had completed its investigation into the matter.

He said that the Afghan investigation team was in Pakistan to complete their investigation. "We are in touch with our Foreign Office and the Afghan team can meet those persons interrogated by the Islamabad Police." He said NADRA (National Database Regulatory Authority) would issue COVID-19 vaccine certificates through its online system to facilitate Pakistanis at airports of 64 countries.

He said special instructions had been issued to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to make a foolproof security system at the Diplomatic Enclave.

He added 190 new security cameras would be installed at the Diplomatic Enclave to ensure security of the area.

The minister said the government would introduce an identification card system for diplomats or for those, who had legal property in the enclave.

He said the CDA Chairman had also been directed to start 1122 service to ensure immediate help during flood like situation in the Federal Capital. New vehicles would be provided for the purpose, he added.

He said the DC Islamabad had been directed to remove all illegal constructions around or over the nullahs in the Federal Capital causing overflow with loss of lives and property.

The minister said special directions had been issued to ensure rotation of officials in the Federal Investigation Agency, NADRA and Cyber Crime Wing as the people had been occupying the posts for the last many years.

He added 64 employees of Passport Office working in different countries had also been directed to return to Pakistan by August 20, and in their place other officials would be posted on merit.

He said China was Pakistan's sincere friend and every possible security would be provided to those Chinese working in the country.

The minister said there was not any illegal movement from the Pak-Afghan border as only 208 persons with having legal documents entered Balochistan. The Pakistan Army and civil armed forces were efficiently performing their duties at the border.

He said the government had dismissed all those NADRA officials who were involved in fake CNIC issue in Karachi and other cities.

He said the prime minister had no any threat from the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) or the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The PML-N was facing internal confrontations.

Sheikh Rasheed said all the provincial governments had been directed to arrange activities on August 15 to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said special measures had been adopted in Rawalpindi to curb spread of coronavirus and more equipment, including ventilators, would be provided to the hospitals.

He said he was very excited to visit Siachen but the scheduled visit was to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Prime Minister Foreign Office Army Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Flood Law And Order China Visit Vehicles Jammu Rawalpindi Pakistan Peoples Party Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency August Border Rescue 1122 Capital Development Authority Muslim Media All From Government Share Merit Packaging Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US-Russia Cybersecurity Talks Could Be Broader Tha ..

US-Russia Cybersecurity Talks Could Be Broader Than Just Ransomware - Antonov

5 minutes ago

Egyptian Air Forces arrive in UAE for ‘Zayed 3’ military exercise

1 hour ago
 AJK Election Commission notifies successful candid ..

AJK Election Commission notifies successful candidates on reserved seats

15 minutes ago
 10-day mandatory quarantine for Pakistanis upon ar ..

10-day mandatory quarantine for Pakistanis upon arrival in Turkey

15 minutes ago
 Greek heatwave: Seven deadly European summers

Greek heatwave: Seven deadly European summers

15 minutes ago
 DC checks cleanliness in different areas of Khairp ..

DC checks cleanliness in different areas of Khairpur

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.