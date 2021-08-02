Govt to ensure peace, security in Muharram: Sheikh Rasheed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Monday said all effective measures would be adopted to maintain law and order, security, and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram in the country.

He told a media briefing that a high level meeting was being held to make decisions on ensuring peace during Muharram throughout the country. The online meeting would be attended by Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) to chalk out a comprehensive security plan for the holy month.

Sheikh Rasheed said the Ministry of Interior would share actual facts on the Afghan ambassador's daughter case with an Afghan investigation team through the Foreign Office as the inquiry committee had completed its investigation into the matter.

He said that the Afghan investigation team was in Pakistan to complete their investigation. "We are in touch with our Foreign Office and the Afghan team can meet those persons interrogated by the Islamabad Police." He said NADRA (National Database Regulatory Authority) would issue COVID-19 vaccine certificates through its online system to facilitate Pakistanis at airports of 64 countries.

He said special instructions had been issued to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to make a foolproof security system at the Diplomatic Enclave.

He added 190 new security cameras would be installed at the Diplomatic Enclave to ensure security of the area.

The minister said the government would introduce an identification card system for diplomats or for those, who had legal property in the enclave.

He said the CDA Chairman had also been directed to start 1122 service to ensure immediate help during flood like situation in the Federal Capital. New vehicles would be provided for the purpose, he added.

He said the DC Islamabad had been directed to remove all illegal constructions around or over the nullahs in the Federal Capital causing overflow with loss of lives and property.

The minister said special directions had been issued to ensure rotation of officials in the Federal Investigation Agency, NADRA and Cyber Crime Wing as the people had been occupying the posts for the last many years.

He added 64 employees of Passport Office working in different countries had also been directed to return to Pakistan by August 20, and in their place other officials would be posted on merit.

He said China was Pakistan's sincere friend and every possible security would be provided to those Chinese working in the country.

The minister said there was not any illegal movement from the Pak-Afghan border as only 208 persons with having legal documents entered Balochistan. The Pakistan Army and civil armed forces were efficiently performing their duties at the border.

He said the government had dismissed all those NADRA officials who were involved in fake CNIC issue in Karachi and other cities.

He said the prime minister had no any threat from the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) or the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). The PML-N was facing internal confrontations.

Sheikh Rasheed said all the provincial governments had been directed to arrange activities on August 15 to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said special measures had been adopted in Rawalpindi to curb spread of coronavirus and more equipment, including ventilators, would be provided to the hospitals.

He said he was very excited to visit Siachen but the scheduled visit was to be postponed due to adverse weather conditions.