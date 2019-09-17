UrduPoint.com
Govt To Ensure Protection Of Life, Property Of Minorities: Ali Muhammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 02:40 PM

Govt to ensure protection of life, property of minorities: Ali Muhammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the Federal government would fulfill its responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of citizens, particularly minorities.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the federal and provincial governments had the responsibility to protect the lives and properties of citizens, irrespective of their creed.

Ali Muhammad said he was sure that the provincial government in Sindh would have taken measures to ensure the safety of minorities.

Supporting MNA Khawaja Asif, who had raised the matter, he said nobody had the right to endanger the others' lives.

He said action would be taken according to law against those were involved in violence in Sindh. The government and the Ministry of Human Rights were looking into the situation, he added.

In his remarks, Khawaja Asif said there was a general concern after the incidents in Ghotki.

Sindh government was trying to protect minorities places of worship, he said adding a message should be sent loud and clear that rights of minorities were guaranteed in the country.

Members of Parliament from Hindu community also made speeches on the floor of the House and told about the incident which led to violence.

They said some arrests of those involved in the attacks had been made, adding the culprits should be punished.

The government should stop those who were planning to instigate communal violence, they added.

MNA Mufti Abdul Shakoor said islam did not allow attack on the places of worship of religious minorities.

MNA from Sindh Nawab Yousuf Talpur said some miscreants hadinstigated violence and the provincial government had arrested manyof them and brought situation under control to a large extent.

