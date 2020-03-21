UrduPoint.com
Govt To Ensure Provision Of Potable Water To People: Chief Minister Aide

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistance to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Local Government and Rural Development, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that each and every person living in the province would be provided facility of clean drinking water.

In a message issued here in connection with International Water Day, he said that clean drinking water would be provided to entire population living in KP. He said that according to multi cluster indicator survey, about ninety one percent of people living in the province have access to clean drinking water adding increased global warming is one of the reason that has impacted the provision of potable water to people.

He said that government is endeavoring to ensure the provision of clean water to people but it is also the responsibility of humans to conserve water by using it judiciously. He said that international water day was celebrated to highlight the importance of water for survival of life on the planet earth.

Kamran Bangash also urged young generation to aware people about the importance of water and support government in its efforts to conserve water for next coming generations.

