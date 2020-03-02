UrduPoint.com
Govt To Ensure Provision Of Surgical Instruments: Aslam Iqbal

Mon 02nd March 2020

Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that provincial government to ensure the provision of surgical instruments/equipments at every cost to cope with any untoward circumstances

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that provincial government to ensure the provision of surgical instruments/equipments at every cost to cope with any untoward circumstances.

He said this during meeting with importers of surgical equipments and manufacturers at Civil Secretariat on Monday in which matters pertaining to preventive masks, gloves, availability of surgical equipments came under review.

Aslam Iqbal directed the officers concerned that they should review the effectiveness and capability of the manufacturing companies for preparing surgical instruments at domestic level.

He said that local industry would be encouraged for preparing surgical equipments. An affective awareness campaign had also been launched with regard to adopting preventive measures for safeguarding people from the hazards of coronavirus, he concluded.

Special Secretary Health Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Industries and Trade Ashar Zaidi, officers of Industries and Trade as well as Health Departmentand representatives of importers and manufacturers of surgical instruments were alsopresent on this occasion.

