UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. To Ensure Quality Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:50 PM

Govt. to ensure quality education

ASTORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Education Astore, Nakibullah Khan on Sunday said the department of education is working day and night to ensure quality education in the district.

"We are running more than 50 Primary, middle and high level schools in District Astore and the progress of these schools is continuously monitored by our department", he said adding that they had strictly directed the heads of the concerned schools to maintain standard of education.

He said the schools and colleges are currently closed in the area due to winter vacation so the facilities and demands of these institutions have been checked to ensure a conducive atmosphere to students, he said while talking to media person.

During a visit to these schools, the official said progress of these schools is satisfactorily provision of facilities would be checked and resolved soon.

Related Topics

Education Visit Progress Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Ghadan 21 transforming Abu Dhabi&#039;s economy, c ..

41 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Lithuanian President on I ..

56 minutes ago

Bowardi to highlight defence cooperation at Global ..

1 hour ago

Arab Children&#039;s Parliament calls for Unified ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 16, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE’s Pink Caravan promotes breast ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.