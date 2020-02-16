Govt. to ensure quality education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Education Astore, Nakibullah Khan on Sunday said the department of education is working day and night to ensure quality education in the district.

"We are running more than 50 Primary, middle and high level schools in District Astore and the progress of these schools is continuously monitored by our department", he said adding that they had strictly directed the heads of the concerned schools to maintain standard of education.

He said the schools and colleges are currently closed in the area due to winter vacation so the facilities and demands of these institutions have been checked to ensure a conducive atmosphere to students, he said while talking to media person.

During a visit to these schools, the official said progress of these schools is satisfactorily provision of facilities would be checked and resolved soon.