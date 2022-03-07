Govt to ensure religious freedom to minorities: Sarwar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the government will ensure the protection of minorities and their religious freedom.

'The Constitution of Pakistan protects the fundamental rights of every individual without discrimination towards a religion', he said while talking to a delegation led by Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Sunday.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said all religious communities in Pakistan are united against terrorists. He said minorities are being massacred in India under the leadership of Modi and religious freedom no longer exists in India, adding that international human rights organizations including the United Nations must take strict and immediate notice.

Sarwar while talking to the delegation, said all minorities in Pakistan including Christians, Hindus and Sikhs are living peacefully with complete religious freedom and they have all rights.

He said as per Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's vision, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of the lives of the minorities, and the PTI government is fulfilling this responsibility.

Sarwar said the policies of the Pakistan government are playing an effective role in promoting peace and harmony in the country. He said Kartarpur Corridor project for Sikhs is a great example that the government is committed to safeguarding minorities rights, adding that Pakistan is the safest country for minorities but under Modi's leadership, India is burning with Hindutva hatred against all minorities and since Narendra Modi came to power, crimes against religious minorities have been on the rise.

He said attacks by Hindu groups have become common against Muslims, Christians and followers of other religions in India.

Governor Punjab said that international human rights organizations like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International often report on the plight of religious minorities in India, adding that the time has come for the world powers, including the United States, to take note of the atrocities committed against minorities in India. He said the world must force India through diplomatic pressure to ensure religious freedom as well as protection of lives of all minorities including Muslims in India and stop the massacre of minorities and religious freedom must also be ensured.

Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam said that the steps taken by the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the development and prosperity of minorities are unprecedented in the past. He said the government has fixed quota in jobs for the minorities not only in government and but private departments as well. He said the government also wants to ensure 100 percent implementation of this law. Augustine said Christians are also working on the front line for the promotion of development, peace and stability and religious harmony in Pakistan. He said the government is committed to protecting the rights of all its citizens regardless of their religion.