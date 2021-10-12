UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ensure Respect, Dignity Of Traders: Ch Akhlaq

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:31 PM

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Tuesday said that traders were a respectable class of society and the provincial government would ensure their respect and dignity

He was addressing a meeting with the Sialkot Traders Association delegation at the DC Office here.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sonia Sadaf, President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sialkot Haji Mehar Ghulam Mujtaba, Secretary Sheikh Javed Haider, representatives of various trade associations and Special Price Magistrates were also present.

The minister said that during the price-checking campaign, it would be ensured that the special magistrates treat traders with respect.

However, provision of food items at fixed rates was top priority of the Punjab government, he added.

He said that traders must follow the fixed price and cooperate with the administration and avoid committing illegal profiteering.

The DC promised that concerns of traders would be addressed and special magistrates were bound to go and check the price themselves instead for sending their subordinates for the purpose. He said shopkeeper might ask the price magistrates about their identity. He said if the price magistrates misuse their powers, action would be taken against them.

