Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Govt to ensure safety of people's life, property during PTI's march: JUI-F spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The government would ensure the safety of people's life and property during the march by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), spokesman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Muhammad Aslam Ghauri said.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said that it was PTI chief Imran Khan's legal right to carry out march but it should be within the constitutional parameters.

The JUI-F spokesman said that Imran Khan would not be allowed to play with future of the country like the past.

He said that the national leadership and coalition government had saved the nation from this 'tsunami of destruction' in the past and would do so in the future.

He said the PTI chief was trying to damage the country's economy through petty political tactics in a bid to get in power again from backdoor channels and with the help of non-state actors.

Aslam Ghauri said that the country's economy was moving on the right direction since the coalition government came at the helm of affairs.

He said that the country's growing economy was not being digested by the PTI chief who had been ousted from the prime minister's seat through 'no trust motion'.

