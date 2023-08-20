Open Menu

Govt To Ensure Security, Create Jobs: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Govt to ensure security, create jobs: PM

KAN MEHTARZAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said on Sunday that efforts would be made to provide employment opportunities and maintain peace and security while expediting the development process in Kan Mehtarzai, Killa Saifullah and other areas of Balochistan.

PM Kakar while addressing a reception through a video link, organized by the All Parties Conference in his native village Kan Mehtarzai, said that he would visit Kan Mehtarzai soon and review the issues faced by local people.

Anwarul Haq Kakar said that he was grateful to all the organizers of today's reception for felicitating him on behalf of all political parties, tribal elders, scholars, civil society and lawyers from his native town after his nomination as caretaker prime minister.

A large number of people including leaders of various political parties, tribal elders, scholars, journalists, farmers, lawyers and students participated in the reception ceremony.

The government and opposition parties unanimously nominated Anwar Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister.

The local notables expressed confidence that Anwaar ul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister would play his key role in the elimination of terrorism in the country, conduct of transparent elections and restoration of law and order.

Related Topics

Balochistan Prime Minister Law And Order Civil Society Lawyers Visit Sunday All From Government Opposition Employment

Recent Stories

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

Spain snatch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title

9 minutes ago
 Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiri ..

Youth unleash creativity in Sharjah&#039;s inspiring summer programme

1 hour ago
 EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

EDIT ERC inaugurates housing project in Syria

2 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to disc ..

Dubai Youth Council organises Youth Circle to discuss vital sustainability issue ..

3 hours ago
 Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emir ..

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, coop ..

4 hours ago
 Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

Messi magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup title

4 hours ago
UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE ..

UAE Field Hospital in Chad, a new milestone in UAE&#039;s bright record of givin ..

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on he ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on her country&#039;s National Day

7 hours ago
 DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 ch ..

DP World teams up with Dubai Cares to get 7,000 children ready for school

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

12 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan