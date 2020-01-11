Govt to ensure social justice to promote tolerance: Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would ensure social justice and fair distribution of socio-economic resources to promote tolerance and co-existence in the society and eliminate a sense of insecurity and injustice among the religious minorities

He was addressing the launching ceremony of a project titled 'Harmonious, Tolerant and Safe Punjab', organized by the Ministry of Human Rights, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in collaboration with Youth Development Foundation (YDF) at a local hotel.

The Minister said that the proposed policy would go a long way in making Punjab home to all where they would enjoy equal rights and have a sense of security. He said that the project fell very much in line with the spirit of the initiatives that the Punjab government had already taken to promote interfaith harmony in the province.

He said that minorities were enjoying equal rights in the province and the government was highly vigilant in that regard. Whenever there was a conflict or fear of conflict, the government comes into action immediately and handles the situation in the best possible way, he added.

YDF Executive Director Shahid Rehmat, in his address said that the project was about formulation of an interfaith harmony policy that provides a framework and guidelines on how to promote diversity and a sense of security and ownership for all in the province.

It also aims to create an environment where people from different religious, ethnic, sectoral and linguistic backgrounds can co-exist without fear and contribute to the progress of the country.

Bishop of Lahore Alexander John Malik stressed the need for having an interfaith harmony policy that the policymakers and the citizens could follow to create a healthy and violence-free environment in the society. It would be highly valuable document because of the collective wisdom going into it, he added.

Badshahi Masjid Imam Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad said islam is a religion of peace and forbids maltreatment of religious minorities. Protection of their lives, property and honour is also a responsibility of a Muslim-majority state, he added.

Social activist Irfan Mufti and PTI MPA Saadia Sohail also spoke on the occasion and stressed the audience to perform their proactive role in promotion of interfaith harmony.

At the end of the ceremony, representatives of YDF presented a devised draft on harmonious, tolerant and safe Punjab to Minister Human Rights for further process. MNA Shahnila Rooth, Amarnaath Randhawa, Bishop Irfan Jameel, Peter Jacob, various Christian and Muslims leaders and a large number of youth were also present.