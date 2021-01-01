UrduPoint.com
Govt To Ensure Strict Punishment To Accused Of Temple Attack Case: Lal Chand

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:59 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand Friday said the government would ensure exemplary punishment to accused of temple attack in Teri village, district Karak to avoid such incident in future

On the special directives of Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, the parliamentary secretary visited the site of temple in Teri village and met with the minorities' community.

Condemning the incident, he said it was a very unfortunate incident. The government was committed to protecting minorities and their religious places, adding that the accused involved in the incident would get strict punishment under the law so that such incident could be averted in future.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan always expressed resolve to make the country as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam where the minorities could enjoy equal rights.

The parliamentary secretary also met with the local Hindu community, Peace Committee and district administration who assured full cooperation with the Hindu community.

The district administration informed him that police have arrested 45 accused including the main culprit Molvi Sharif in the temple attack incident.

