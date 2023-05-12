Govt to ensure sufficient supply of flour in markets : Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer has said that government and flour mills were on same page to ensure sufficient supply of flour in markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer has said that government and flour mills were on same page to ensure sufficient supply of flour in markets.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he said that all possible steps would be taken for ensuring sufficient supply of flour in markets and to stabilize prices.

Punjab food Secretary Khurram Zaman Wattoo and a delegation led by Pakistan Flour Mills Association Chairman Asim Raza Ahmad also attended the meeting.

Delegation demanded to open market for purchase of wheat, permission for import of wheat to private sector besides issuing of permits to flour mills.

The minister said that he would put problems in front of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister that had been highlighted by flour mills. He further said that all legal problems of flour mills would be solved on priority basis. He further said that with the grace of Allah Almighty this year wheat production was very good.