UrduPoint.com

Govt To Ensure Sufficient Supply Of Flour In Markets : Caretaker Punjab Minister For Industries SM Tanveer

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Govt to ensure sufficient supply of flour in markets : Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer has said that government and flour mills were on same page to ensure sufficient supply of flour in markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer has said that government and flour mills were on same page to ensure sufficient supply of flour in markets.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, he said that all possible steps would be taken for ensuring sufficient supply of flour in markets and to stabilize prices.

Punjab food Secretary Khurram Zaman Wattoo and a delegation led by Pakistan Flour Mills Association Chairman Asim Raza Ahmad also attended the meeting.

Delegation demanded to open market for purchase of wheat, permission for import of wheat to private sector besides issuing of permits to flour mills.

The minister said that he would put problems in front of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister that had been highlighted by flour mills. He further said that all legal problems of flour mills would be solved on priority basis. He further said that with the grace of Allah Almighty this year wheat production was very good.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Import Punjab Same Asim Raza Market All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Iranian Ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly ..

Iranian Ambassador calls on Speaker Sindh Assembly

44 seconds ago
 Biden Puts Up 3 Nominees for Federal Reserve Amid ..

Biden Puts Up 3 Nominees for Federal Reserve Amid Challenging Time for US Centra ..

27 seconds ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb refutes news about ..

47 seconds ago
 CS inaugurates Digital Media Cell at DGPR Office i ..

CS inaugurates Digital Media Cell at DGPR Office in Quetta

1 minute ago
 PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action ..

PTI leadership go underground fearing legal action

8 minutes ago
 Punjab sports contingents continue preparations fo ..

Punjab sports contingents continue preparations for National Games under the aeg ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.