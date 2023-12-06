Open Menu

Govt To Ensure Supply Of Standard Medicines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Govt to ensure supply of standard medicines

The Ministry of Health has taken coordinated measures to ensure the supply of quality and standard medicines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The Ministry of Health has taken coordinated measures to ensure the supply of quality and standard medicines.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, these steps were taken on the direction of Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr Nadeem Jan.

The minister said that he would not compromise on the quality of medicines.

He said that providing safe, effective and quality medicines to the people is our priority.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the registration board suspended the registration of six manufacturers for producing adulterated and substandard medicines.

He said that the board has issued show-cause notices to seven manufacturers.

He said that notices were issued by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan’s (DRAP) Licensing Board on violation of good manufacturing practices.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the board has cancelled the licenses of three pharmaceutical companies.

He said that the board approved veterinary vaccines for cattle especially the vaccine for lumpy skin disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Car bomb kills pro-Russian politician in east Ukra ..

Car bomb kills pro-Russian politician in east Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Demand, supply, sale of fertilizers reviewed in me ..

Demand, supply, sale of fertilizers reviewed in meeting

4 minutes ago
 PCB out to develop women cricket in KP

PCB out to develop women cricket in KP

4 minutes ago
 DG PNCA grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

DG PNCA grieved over demise of Ustad Hussain Gullu

2 minutes ago
 SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting ends ..

SCO Council of National Coordinators meeting ends in Beijing

2 minutes ago
 CG Indonesia visits SCCI Sukkur

CG Indonesia visits SCCI Sukkur

2 minutes ago
Special Education Complex (SEC) marks int'l day of ..

Special Education Complex (SEC) marks int'l day of persons with disabilities

4 minutes ago
 LESCO detects electricity theft at Saibaan Hotel n ..

LESCO detects electricity theft at Saibaan Hotel near Lahore Railway Station

2 minutes ago
 Dr Nadeem launches app for drugs' registration

Dr Nadeem launches app for drugs' registration

2 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 24 shopkeepers stealing electricity ..

LESCO detects 24 shopkeepers stealing electricity in Chashmaan Market

1 minute ago
 Paris attacker to go before judge facing terror ch ..

Paris attacker to go before judge facing terror charges

1 minute ago
 Commissioner forms committee to probe killing of a ..

Commissioner forms committee to probe killing of a man by tigers in Sher Bagh

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan