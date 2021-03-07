UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Ensure Supremacy Of Merit: CM Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 09:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Mohammad Zahoor Shakir Sunday said that the supremacy of merit and abolition of corruption was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and it would be implemented in letter and spirit.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations who called on him at Doaba, district Hangu.

The delegations informed the special assistants about problems of their respective areas in details.

The CM aide said, he was fully aware of the problems of the people which would be resolved on priority basis. He said that development schemes initiated in the area would usher a new era of progress and development in district Hangu.

The special assistant said that he is determined for the provision of basic amenities of life to the electorates of his constituency at their doorstep and will not tolerate any hurdle or delay in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

