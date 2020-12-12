Govt to ensure timely completion of development projects with transparency: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the government has focussed on timely completion of development projects, besides commitment to ensure complete transparency at all levels.

He said this while talking to media during his visit to the under construction Mother & Child hospital at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Saturday. He said that the project would cost Rs 7 billion, out of which Rs 4 billion had been allocated for the construction of building, whereas the remaining Rs 3 billion would be spent to procure medical equipment and machinery for the hospital.

He said the modern Mother & Child hospital would have 600-beds initially. He said the number of existing 910 beds of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital will become 1510.

The CM said the treatment of complicated diseases of women would be provided at the hospital and the project would be a significant addition for the health of mother and child.

He said that credit of the hospital would go to the people-friendly PTI government as health sector was always high priority of this party.

CM Buzdar observed that the PTI government believed in hard work instead of lip service or sloganeering. Mother & Child hospital was proof of this fact, he cited.

"I am personally monitoring development projects of the provincial capital," he added. He maintained that the work was being speedily carried out on Mother & Child hospital and the government was making serious efforts for the early completion of the project.

PTI would have the honour of constructing a general Hospital in Lahore after 28 years with the completion of the hospital, adding that it was being constructed on an area of 124 kanals with estimated cost of Rs 9 billion. Earlier, the chief minister was given briefing about the progress on the construction work of Mother & Child hospital. This would be a 10-storey building.

"No other hospital in Pakistan will have such kind of latest medical facilities," he added.

To a question, CM said that the government had received threat alerts for PDM public meeting. He said that coronavirus situation was alarming and 36 people had died during the last 24 hours." "In such a situation, no one could be allowed to play with lives of people by any means," the CM said.

He said that law would follow its course in order to maintain peace and security, adding that every one had been requested to avoid such things which could result in damage to lives of the people.

"Such issues can be discussed mutually," he added.

He said that the government would take every step according to law.

To another question, Buzdar said that there were no differences among the PTI allies and all had been taken on board. He said that due to the COVID-19 situation no public gatherings and rallies were being organized anywhere in the world.

"Why these people are holding public rallies and meetings when the same are not being organised anywhere?" he asked. There was no need of rallies as there was no emergency in the country, he said.

He said that one should refrain from such acts.

Replying to another question, he stated that the government was going to launch a four-year programme for the nursing sector as it was in great demand in the country and abroad. "A convention of nurses will be convened soon and their promotion and service structure related issues will be resolved," he said, and added that the service structure and promotion rules were being made.

The CM reviewed the progress of the project and inspected the construction work.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Secretary Specialized Health and Medical education, Secretary Information and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.