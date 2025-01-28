Govt To Ensure Timely Payment Of Journalists' Salaries: Azma
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari met with Shahid Mehmood Khokhar, Chairman of the Independent Media Workers' Union (ITNE) on Tuesday.
The minister warmly welcomed Khokhar on his visit to the Directorate General of Public Relations (DGPR). During the meeting, he presented his annual report and a souvenir to the minister.
The ITNE has successfully facilitated payments for 395 journalists over the past year, amounting to a total of Rs603.4 million. Azma Bukhari sought the chairman's input on implementing the Wage Award, with Khokhar providing detailed insights on its application.
Secretary Information, Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani, DGPR Saqib Shahid, Director Coordination Khurshid Jilani and ED Bilal Bhatti were also present at the meeting.
The minster emphasised that the Punjab government is considering legislative measures to address the timely payment of media workers' salaries. She stated that journalists should receive their salaries as per the 2019 Wage Award, underscoring that the government allocates advertisements to ensure these payments.
"We are preparing a comprehensive plan to guarantee the timely payment of salaries to journalists," Bukhari added. "We will also approach the Federal government to discuss the implementation of the Wage Award and ensure that payments are made promptly."
She also made it clear that any form of injustice towards media representatives would not be tolerated, stating that a clear policy guideline will be introduced for institutions failing to pay their workers on time.
Recent Stories
Digital School hosts experts, education leaders to shape future of digital learn ..
MoHAP showcases achievements of Hayat organ donation programme at Arab Health
RAK airport reports 28% increase in passenger numbers in 2024
From Vision to Reality: How vivo and ZEISS Redefined Mobile Imaging Together
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs first Defence Council meeting of 2025
Dubai Cares concludes year of remarkable impact regionally, globally
Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting
MoHAP launches 'Let’s Podcast' at Arab Health
PAA, APNS, PAS & PBA Unite to Elevate Pakistan's Media & Advertising Landscape
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman resolves 50 cases in Layyah6 minutes ago
-
KP governor criticizes KP govt’s failure to deliver6 minutes ago
-
Tanker blast: Punjab govt assures affected families of compensation6 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur reviews anti polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
Govt to ensure timely payment of journalists' salaries: Azma6 minutes ago
-
Rs 30 million approved for Balambat Bridge6 minutes ago
-
Faisal Karim Kundi stresses unity for achieving Saraiki province7 minutes ago
-
FDA Sports Complex to be upgraded: DG7 minutes ago
-
Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental projects7 minutes ago
-
KP govt. achieves 49 percent increase in revenue collection: CM aide7 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on food safety violations in DG Khan division16 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui warns of committee dissolution, if PTI talks aren’t resumed by Jan 3117 minutes ago