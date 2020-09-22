UrduPoint.com
Govt. To Ensure Transparency In Education Sector: Chief Minister Aide

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:22 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that future of the nation is with development of education and provision of best facilities to young generation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that future of the nation is with development of education and provision of best facilities to young generation.

He said this during a briefing regarding ongoing reforms in education sector and performance of Higher Education Department, Directorate of Commerce and Management Sciences and Directorate of Colleges.

Speaking after the briefing, Kamran Bangash said that government is endeavoring to promote higher education by eliminating corruption and ensuring transparency.. He said that reforms are being introduced to address corruption and irregularities adding government has decided action against those involved in corruption in Abdul Wali Khan University.

He advised students to focus career counseling to explore opportunities of development and better employment. He said that commerce and management sector has better employment ratio and students should focus market driven disciplines keeping in view market requirement.

CM aide said that Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency would be further strengthened and its performance would be improved. He also directed Secretary Higher Education to impose ban on further transfers and hold monthly meeting to discuss ongoing reforms process.

