Govt To Ensure Transparency In Privatization Of PIA: Aleem Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Federal Minister for Privatisation, Abdul Aleem Khan, informed the Senate on Wednesday that the government will ensure transparency in the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
Responding to a calling attention notice regarding the lack of transparency in all stages of the divestment and privatization of PIA—including the financial process, issuance of expression of interest, bidding, contract awarding, and segregation of core and non-core assets and liabilities—he assured that the entire process would be broadcast live and nothing would be hidden from the public and their representatives.
He said that the pre-qualification process for PIA's privatization would be completed soon. He highlighted that the privatization of PIA, which has an accumulated loss of Rs 830 billion, is in the larger national interest and anticipated support from other parties for the process.
The minister explained that it is not the government's role to run businesses, and hence, the private sector would be involved in bringing in modern, innovative technologies to turn entities into profit-oriented organizations and improve their service delivery.
Aleem Khan said that he would not engage in a blame game but acknowledged that PIA's deficit has increased over the years.
He expressed the hope that more aircraft would be added to PIA's fleet after privatization.
He praised PIA's employees as some of the most efficient and believed they would contribute to the betterment of the organization in future too.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Admin launches heat wave combat initiative1 minute ago
-
Govt releases Rs 66.03 bln for various water resources schemes so far11 minutes ago
-
SPS wins 10 All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest in Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Complete ban on plastic bags to be enforced from June 5; Commissioner Rwp21 minutes ago
-
No member of incumbent federal cabinet drawing salary21 minutes ago
-
290 students reach Peshawar from Kyrgyzstan21 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan firmly upholds one-China principle: President31 minutes ago
-
Motorbike lifter gang busted41 minutes ago
-
Appointment of Rector of COMSATS university in final stage: Tarar41 minutes ago
-
Three factories gutted41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 264,300 cusecs water41 minutes ago