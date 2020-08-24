Govt to ensure transparency in water share to provinces: Senate told

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday assured the upper house of the parliament for equal distribution of water among provinces with a transparent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :

Replying to a motion moved by Senator Gianchand in the Senate, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the present government has initiated various plans to address the issue of water through establishing mega and small dams in the country.

He said that unfortunately after 1980 past governments did nothing in this regard and remained unable to build dams in the country due to which it was facing acute water scarcity.

He said that although an amount of $300 billion has been invested on irrigation system so far in the country but due to weak strategies, provinces are still facing water shortage issue, He however said that the present government will address this issue.

He said that the country has best irrigation system but past governments couldn't get any advantage of this system and failed to make strong and long-term policies.

He said that Pakistan has to face water scarcity and flood situation several time due to Indian water terrorism.

Earlier, in a motion Senator Gianchand requested to understand the importance of telemetering system for distribution of water amongst the provinces and avoid further delay in non-implementation of the system in the country.

He said that without having telemetry system the concerns and issues of provinces on water share will remain unresolved. He expressed the hope that the Federal government will consider his motion and take appropriate action in this regard.

Senator Sana Jamali endorsed the suggestions of Senator Gianchand and asked the federal government for early resolution of water distribution matters for provinces.

Senator Sikander Menro said that this is an old issue which should be addressed now to satisfy the provinces on issue of water distribution.

Senator Sassui Palijo said that telemetry system is essential for equal distribution of water to provinces and ensuring their due share.

Later, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani referred the matter to the committee concerned for further discussion and recommendations.