Govt to ensure transparent utilization of ADP: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a monitoring unit will be constituted in order to implement the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of Rs 560 billion.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that directions had been issued to the departments to get the approval of the unapproved schemes by 31st July besides formulating a full timeframe of the completion of these schemes.

The chief minister further warned that not a single rupee out of Rs. 560 billion should be lapsed.

The government would ensure the transparent utilization of ADP funds as well as the timely completion of schemes. Usman Buzdar asserted that he would personally monitor the development programme.

He also directed the departments to move forward speedily by formulating a comprehensive roadmap for implementation of ADP schemes adding that an effective mechanism of Third-Party Audit for these schemes should be devised. Instructions had been given to the Chairman P&D in this regard.

He urged the need of adopting a new approach and strategy by leaving the traditional methods.

There would be no compromise on transparency and quality in the utilization of funds. It was the responsibility of the departments to benefit the people of the province from the fruits of ADP of Rs. 560 billion.