UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Ensure Transparent Utilization Of ADP: CM

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 09:30 PM

Govt to ensure transparent utilization of ADP: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a monitoring unit will be constituted in order to implement the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of Rs 560 billion.

In a statement on Sunday, he said that directions had been issued to the departments to get the approval of the unapproved schemes by 31st July besides formulating a full timeframe of the completion of these schemes.

The chief minister further warned that not a single rupee out of Rs. 560 billion should be lapsed.

The government would ensure the transparent utilization of ADP funds as well as the timely completion of schemes. Usman Buzdar asserted that he would personally monitor the development programme.

He also directed the departments to move forward speedily by formulating a comprehensive roadmap for implementation of ADP schemes adding that an effective mechanism of Third-Party Audit for these schemes should be devised. Instructions had been given to the Chairman P&D in this regard.

He urged the need of adopting a new approach and strategy by leaving the traditional methods.

There would be no compromise on transparency and quality in the utilization of funds. It was the responsibility of the departments to benefit the people of the province from the fruits of ADP of Rs. 560 billion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab July Sunday From Government Billion Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

2 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

17 minutes ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

31 minutes ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

1 hour ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

2 hours ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.